Boys' basketball: After 35 years at Fairfax, Harvey Kitani wins his first Southern Section title

Retirement sure looks good to Harvey Kitani, who spent 35 years coaching at Fairfax High before stepping down as a coach and teacher.

But his retirement isn't really a retirement. He took over as head coach at Rolling Hills Prep this season, and on Saturday, Kitani won his first Southern Section championship when the Huskies (24-2) defeated Holy Martyrs, 61-34, in the Division 5AA championship game.

Alex Garcia scored 20 points, Chris Koon 17 and JT Tan 14.

For the latest on high school sports, follow @LATSondheimer on Twitter