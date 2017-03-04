Politics
Trump did what? Catch up on everything he's done this week
Varsity Times Insider High school sports across the Southland
Sports High School Sports Varsity Times Insider

Boys' basketball: After 35 years at Fairfax, Harvey Kitani wins his first Southern Section title

Eric Sondheimer
Contact ReporterVarsity Times Insider

Retirement sure looks good to Harvey Kitani, who spent 35 years coaching at Fairfax High before stepping down as a coach and teacher.

But his retirement isn't really a retirement. He took over as head coach at Rolling Hills Prep this season, and on Saturday, Kitani won his first Southern Section championship when the Huskies (24-2) defeated Holy Martyrs, 61-34, in the Division 5AA championship game.

Alex Garcia scored 20 points, Chris Koon 17 and JT Tan 14.

For the latest on high school sports, follow @LATSondheimer on Twitter

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
70°