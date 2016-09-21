Boys' basketball: Ball brothers, Chino Hills still having fun

Lonzo Ball has moved on to UCLA and Coach Steve Baik is now at Fairfax, but the fun, excitement and winning associated with Chino Hills basketball isn't about to end.

New Coach Stephan Gilling was putting his players through a series of four on four and five on five competitions on Wednesday afternoon, making the losing team run, and the giggling, smiling and fun had by all was pretty apparent.

There was sophomore LaMelo Ball, who has grown to 6 feet 2, hanging on the rim. He can't wait to offer his first dunk of high school, considering he was a 5-10 freshman last season. It will probably come by January if he keeps growing.

There was 6-6, 240-pound senior LiAngelo Ball playing point guard. He's going to take over the position from Lonzo and try to contribute in the same all-around ways as his oldest brother.

There was 6-5 Eli Scott blocking shots and doing what he does best _ disrupting.

There was 6-9 sophomore Oneyka Okongwu being unselfish and being a defensive stalwart.

Cousin Andre Ball is healthy, and there's four transfers from Milwaukee, Servite, Warren and Long Beach Millikan who will add depth.

It's going to be a season with lots of good basketball teams. Will Chino Hills go 35-0 again? Probably not, but the Huskies will be just as entertaining and capable of being the best.

For the latest on high school sports, follow @LATSondheimer on Twitter