Boys' basketball: Birmingham rallies from 15-point deficit to defeat Oak Park

The Classic at Damien began with an early top game on Monday. Birmingham came back from a 15-point halftime deficit to defeat Oak Park, 81-78.

The day didn't start well for the Patriots. Their bus was supposed to pick them up at 7:45 a.m. It didn't come until 9 a.m. so they barely had time to warm up for a scheduled 10 a.m. start.

Devante Doutrive scored 23 points for the Warriors and Devonaire Doutrive added 19 points. Birmingham will face Santa Ana Mater Dei on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Mater Dei defeated Lynwood, 54-41.

It will be an intriguing matchup, because Birmingham already owns a win over Mater Dei's top rival in the Trinity League, Santa Margarita. Riley Battin scored 35 points for Oak Park.

Long Beach Poly defeated Rancho Christian, 71-55, and will face Damien or Moreau Catholic at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Eastvale Roosevelt received 34 points from Cal-bound Jemarl Baker, who made nine threes, in an 87-63 win over Santa Monica. Roosevelt will play at 5:30 p.m. against St. John Bosco or Crespi.

In other games, Harvard-Westlake defeated La Quinta, 99-42. Cassius Stanley scored 26 points and Ali Iken had 19.

