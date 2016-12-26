Boys' basketball: Birmingham rallies from 15-point deficit to defeat Oak Park

The Classic at Damien began with an early top game on Monday. Birmingham came back from a 15-point halftime deficit to defeat Oak Park, 81-78.

The day didn't start well for the Patriots. Their bus was supposed to pick them up at 7:45 a.m. It didn't come until 9 a.m. so they barely had time to warm up for a scheduled 10 a.m. start.

Devante Doutrive scored 23 points for the Warriors and Devonaire Doutrive added 19 points. Birmingham will face Santa Ana Mater Dei on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Mater Dei defeated Lynwood, 54-41. Justice Sueing had 16 points.

It will be an intriguing matchup, because Birmingham already owns a win over Mater Dei's top rival in the Trinity League, Santa Margarita. Riley Battin scored 33 points for Oak Park.

Long Beach Poly defeated Rancho Christian, 71-55, and will face Damien at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Damien defeated Moreau Catholic, 85-64. Eastvale Roosevelt received 34 points from Cal-bound Jemarl Baker, who made nine threes, in an 87-63 win over Santa Monica. Roosevelt will play at 5:30 p.m. against St. John Bosco. The Braves defeated Crespi, 73-41. JJ Watson had 18 points.

Corona Centennial knocked off Alemany, 70-50. Isom Butler scored 20 points. Centennial will meet Etiwanda for a third time this season in the quarterfinals at 8:30 p.m.. Etiwanda defeated Las Vegas Centennial, 66-62. So the Eagles will be playing a team named Centennial for the fourth time this season.

La Canada defeated Rialto, 72-49. Justin Kouyoumdjian had 19 points. Los Altos (9-0) stayed unbeaten with a 69-57 win over Long Beach Jordan. Los Altos will play Rancho Cucamonga, a 63-56 winner over St. Bernard.

In other games, Harvard-Westlake defeated La Quinta, 99-42. Cassius Stanley scored 26 points and Ali Iken had 19.

In the San Pedro tournament, Peninsula defeated L.A. Roosevelt, 62-34. Blake Godbold had 14 points.

Esperanza defeated Menlo, 65-52, in an opening game of the Orange Holiday Classic. Kezie Okpala had 22 points and Brendan Harrick 18.

LiAngelo Ball scored 65 points to help Chino Hills improve to 12-0 with a 131-100 win over Nevada Foothill in the Holiday Invitational at Rancho Mirage.

Rancho Mirage received 28 points and 12 assists from Charles Neal in a 95-91 win over Houst Westbury Christian.

Christian Finney scored 28 points in Central City's 63-50 win over St. George B.C. in the San Gabriel tournament.

Oaks Christian defeated Paramount, 61-50, with Jordan Berens scoring 19 points.

In the Ventura tournament, Mason Johnson scored 27 points in Oxnard's 72-22 win over Santa Paula.

