Boys' basketball: Chad Beeten resigns as head coach at Crossroads

Chad Beeten has resigned as basketball coach at Crossroads, the school announced on Wednesday.

He was in his first season, and Crossroads is scheduled to participate in the state playoffs next week. Beeten did not coach in an Open Division consolation game last week against Redondo.

In an email from Sara Ring, the school's communications director, the statement reads, “Chad Beeten has resigned from Crossroads School for Arts & Sciences. Chad served as the boys’ varsity basketball coach, a college athletics recruiting specialist and a physical education instructor.

"Crossroads would like to thank Chad for his work on behalf of the school and wishes him well in his future endeavors. Assistant coach Danny Marakovits is serving as interim head coach of the boys’ varsity basketball team for the remainder of the season.”

Beeten came from Las Vegas and guided the team to an 18-10 record.

