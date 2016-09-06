Boys' basketball: Chino Hills, Bishop Montgomery, Fairfax set for Rolling Hills State Preview Classic

Former Fairfax Coach Harvey Kitani, now the head basketball coach at Rolling Hills Prep, has taken over running his State Preview Classic tournament and has put together another impressive group of teams.

The games will be played on Saturday, Jan. 28, at Cerritos College.

The schedule:

9:30 a.m.: Brentwood vs. Rolling Hills Prep.

11 a.m.: Gardena Serra vs. Loyola.

12:30 p.m.: Las Vegas Durango vs. Maranatha.

2 p.m.: Sacramento Sheldon vs. Orange Lutheran.

3:30 p.m.: Santa Monica vs. Alemany.

5 p.m.: Corona Centennial vs. Santa Margarita.

7 p.m.: Bishop Montgomery vs. Fairfax.

8:30 p.m.: Utah Wasatch Academy vs. Chino Hills.

The last three games should be spectacular before a filled gym.

For the latest on high school sports, follow @LATSondheimer on Twitter