LOCAL
She was the PTA mom everyone knew. Who would want to harm her? Read the full 6-part Framed series>>
Varsity Times Insider
Varsity Times Insider High school sports across the Southland
Sports High School Sports Varsity Times Insider

Boys' basketball: Chino Hills, Bishop Montgomery, Fairfax set for Rolling Hills State Preview Classic

Eric Sondheimer
Contact ReporterVarsity Times Insider

Former Fairfax Coach Harvey Kitani, now the head basketball coach at Rolling Hills Prep, has taken over running his State Preview Classic tournament and has put together another impressive group of teams.

The games will be played on Saturday, Jan. 28, at Cerritos College.

The schedule:

9:30 a.m.: Brentwood vs. Rolling Hills Prep.

11 a.m.: Gardena Serra vs. Loyola.

12:30 p.m.: Las Vegas Durango vs. Maranatha.

2 p.m.: Sacramento Sheldon vs. Orange Lutheran.

3:30 p.m.: Santa Monica vs. Alemany.

5 p.m.: Corona Centennial vs. Santa Margarita.

7 p.m.: Bishop Montgomery vs. Fairfax.

8:30 p.m.: Utah Wasatch Academy vs. Chino Hills.

The last three games should be spectacular before a filled gym.

For the latest on high school sports, follow @LATSondheimer on Twitter

Copyright © 2016, Los Angeles Times
75°