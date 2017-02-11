Boys' basketball: City playoff pairings

NOTE: WILL BE UPDATED WITH REMAINING DIVISIONS AS PAIRINGS ARE RELEASED.
BOYS' BASKETBALL
CITY
OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinals, Friday, 7 p.m.
#8 Dorsey at #1 Birmingham
#5 Taft at #4 Narbonne
#6 Washington at #3 Westchester
#7 El Camino Real at #2 Fairfax
Notes: Semifinals, Feb. 25, 6 and 8 p.m. at Roybal. Championship, Mar. 4, 7:30 p.m. at Cal State Dominguez Hills. CONSOLATION BRACKET--Quarterfinals, Feb. 23, 7 p.m.; semifinals, Feb. 28, 7 p.m.; final, Mar. 2, 7 p.m.
DIVISION I
First round, Wednesday, 7 p.m.
#16 Sun Valley Poly at #1 Crenshaw
#9 South Gate at #8 Venice
#12 Rancho Dominguez at #5 Los Angeles Hamilton
#13 Chatsworth at #4 Palisades
#14 Los Angeles CES at #3 Sylmar
#11 Los Angeles Marshall at #6 Los Angeles University
#10 Granada Hills at #7 View Park
#15 Eagle Rock at #2 Fremont
Notes: Quarterfinals, Feb. 21, 7 p.m.; semifinals, Feb. 24, 6 and 8 p.m. at Roybal. Championship, Mar. 4, 3 p.m. at Cal State Dominguez Hills.
DIVISION II
First round, Wednesday, 7 p.m.
#16 Los Angeles Kennedy at #1 Carson
#9 Los Angeles at #8 Central City
#12 Vaughn at #5 Garfield
#13 Middle College at #4 Granada Hills Kennedy
#14 Verdugo Hills at #3 Gardena
#11 Los Angeles Roosevelt at #6 King/Drew
#10 Animo South Los Angeles at #7 Bernstein
#15 Hollywood at #2 Grant
Notes: Quarterfinals, Feb. 21, 7 p.m.; semifinals, Feb. 24, 6 and 8 p.m. at TBA. Championship, Mar. 3, 8 p.m. at Roybal.
DIVISION III
First round, Wednesday, 7 p.m.
#16 Los Angeles Wilson at #1 Van Nuys
#9 Harbor Teacher at #8 Animo Venice
#12 Torres at #5 South East
#13 Northridge at #4 Monroe
#14 Mendez at #3 Roybal
#11 Valley Arts/Sciences at #6 Wilmington Banning
#10 Angelou at #7 Animo de la Hoya
#15 San Fernando at #2 Sotomayor
Notes: Quarterfinals, Feb. 21, 7 p.m.; semifinals, Feb. 24, 6 and 8 p.m. at TBA. Championship, Mar. 2, 7 p.m. at TBA.