Boys' basketball: City playoff pairings

NOTE: WILL BE UPDATED WITH REMAINING DIVISIONS AS PAIRINGS ARE RELEASED.

BOYS' BASKETBALL

CITY

OPEN DIVISION

Quarterfinals, Friday, 7 p.m.

#8 Dorsey at #1 Birmingham

#5 Taft at #4 Narbonne

#6 Washington at #3 Westchester

#7 El Camino Real at #2 Fairfax

Notes: Semifinals, Feb. 25, 6 and 8 p.m. at Roybal. Championship, Mar. 4, 7:30 p.m. at Cal State Dominguez Hills. CONSOLATION BRACKET--Quarterfinals, Feb. 23, 7 p.m.; semifinals, Feb. 28, 7 p.m.; final, Mar. 2, 7 p.m.

DIVISION I

First round, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

#16 Sun Valley Poly at #1 Crenshaw

#9 South Gate at #8 Venice

#12 Rancho Dominguez at #5 Los Angeles Hamilton

#13 Chatsworth at #4 Palisades

#14 Los Angeles CES at #3 Sylmar

#11 Los Angeles Marshall at #6 Los Angeles University

#10 Granada Hills at #7 View Park

#15 Eagle Rock at #2 Fremont

Notes: Quarterfinals, Feb. 21, 7 p.m.; semifinals, Feb. 24, 6 and 8 p.m. at Roybal. Championship, Mar. 4, 3 p.m. at Cal State Dominguez Hills.

DIVISION II

First round, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

#16 Los Angeles Kennedy at #1 Carson

#9 Los Angeles at #8 Central City

#12 Vaughn at #5 Garfield

#13 Middle College at #4 Granada Hills Kennedy

#14 Verdugo Hills at #3 Gardena

#11 Los Angeles Roosevelt at #6 King/Drew

#10 Animo South Los Angeles at #7 Bernstein

#15 Hollywood at #2 Grant

Notes: Quarterfinals, Feb. 21, 7 p.m.; semifinals, Feb. 24, 6 and 8 p.m. at TBA. Championship, Mar. 3, 8 p.m. at Roybal.

DIVISION III

First round, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

#16 Los Angeles Wilson at #1 Van Nuys

#9 Harbor Teacher at #8 Animo Venice

#12 Torres at #5 South East

#13 Northridge at #4 Monroe

#14 Mendez at #3 Roybal

#11 Valley Arts/Sciences at #6 Wilmington Banning

#10 Angelou at #7 Animo de la Hoya

#15 San Fernando at #2 Sotomayor

Notes: Quarterfinals, Feb. 21, 7 p.m.; semifinals, Feb. 24, 6 and 8 p.m. at TBA. Championship, Mar. 2, 7 p.m. at TBA.