Boys' basketball: Classic at Damien begins on Monday

There's going to be 108 games this week at Damien and two other sites as part of the new "The Classic at Damien" that brings together numerous basketball teams.

Damien will be the site for the Gold Division featuring Mater Dei, Alemany, Corona Cenennial, St. John Bosco, Crespi, Roosevelt and Etiwanda, among others.

Taft and La Canada are the top seeds in the Silver and Bronze divisions.

On Monday, the opening games in the Gold Division are good ones: Oak Park vs. Birmingham, 9 a.m.; Mater Dei vs. Lynwood, 2:30 p.m.; Alemany vs. Corona Centennial, 4 p.m.; Etiwanda vs. Las Vegas Centennial, 7 p.m.; Long Beach Poly vs. Rancho Christian, 11:30 a.m.; Damien vs. Moreau Catholic, 8:30 p.m.; Roosevelt vs. Santa Monica, 1 p.m.

The championship game is at Damien on Friday night at 8:30 p.m.

