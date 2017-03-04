Boys' basketball: Colony wins 2AA championship

A balanced offensive attack helped the Colony boys basketball team dispatch Villa Park, 74-70, in the Southern Section Division 2AA championship game on Saturday at Honda Center.

Senior wing Rodrick McCobb led the Titans with 19 points, while Sedrick Altman added 16 and Jozelle Carter pitched in 12.

Colony (27-5) trailed Villa Park, 55-53, through three quarters, but took control late in the fourth on a breakaway basket from McCobb and a second-chance basket from Altman to take a 68-64 lead with just over two minutes to play.

Villa Park (23-6) battled foul trouble in the fourth, losing Julien Franklin and Matthew Lanzone in the period as each picked up five fouls.

Caleb Banuelos paced the Spartans with 20 points, while Myles Franklin added 16.