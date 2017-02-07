Varsity Times Insider High school sports across the Southland
Boys' basketball: Crossroads to face Sierra Canyon on Thursday

Eric Sondheimer
Crossroads earned the opportunity to play Sierra Canyon for the Gold Coast League championship on Thursday at Sierra Canyon after defeating Windward, 60-46, on Tuesday night.

Jacob Ray scored 21 points and Ira Lee 16. Jules Bernard had 27 points for Windward.

Sierra Canyon defeated Viewpoint, 93-44. Marvin Bagley III had 23 points and Cody Riley 19 for Sierra Canyon. Brentwood defeated Paraclete, 73-33. Braelee Albert had 20 points and 12 rebounds. Campbell Hall defeated McAuliffe, 73-55. Chris Simmons had 19 points.

Corona Centennial defeated Norco, 64-36. DJ Davis finished with 15 points.

Redondo defeated Peninsula, 52-42. Ryse Williams had 24 points. Redondo won its fourth consecutive league title.

Heritage Christian defeated Maranatha, 56-50. Dillon Depina had 21 points.

Damien defeated Rancho Cucamonga, 65-59. Cameron Shelton scored 32 points. LaMelo Ball scored 92 points in Chino Hills' 146-123 win over Los Osos.

Valley Torah won the Heritage League title with a 56-39 win over San Clarita Christian. Ryan Turell had 18 points and 20 rebounds. Max Leibowitz added 20 points.

