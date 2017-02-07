Boys' basketball: Crossroads to face Sierra Canyon on Thursday

Crossroads earned the opportunity to play Sierra Canyon for the Gold Coast League championship on Thursday at Sierra Canyon after defeating Windward, 60-46, on Tuesday night.

Jacob Ray scored 21 points and Ira Lee 16. Jules Bernard had 27 points for Windward.

Sierra Canyon defeated Viewpoint, 93-44. Marvin Bagley III had 23 points and Cody Riley 19 for Sierra Canyon. Brentwood defeated Paraclete, 73-33. Braelee Albert had 20 points and 12 rebounds. Campbell Hall defeated McAuliffe, 73-55. Chris Simmons had 19 points.

Corona Centennial defeated Norco, 64-36. DJ Davis finished with 15 points.

Redondo defeated Peninsula, 52-42. Ryse Williams had 24 points. Redondo won its fourth consecutive league title.

Heritage Christian defeated Maranatha, 56-50. Dillon Depina had 21 points.

Damien defeated Rancho Cucamonga, 65-59. Cameron Shelton scored 32 points. LaMelo Ball scored 92 points in Chino Hills' 146-123 win over Los Osos.

Valley Torah won the Heritage League title with a 56-39 win over San Clarita Christian. Ryan Turell had 18 points and 20 rebounds. Max Leibowitz added 20 points.

