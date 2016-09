There's soon going to be three members of the Thompson family involved in basketball at Oregon State.

Standout guard Ethan Thompson of Bishop Montgomery announced on Monday he had committed to Oregon State, where his father, Stephen, is an assistant coach and brother Stephen Jr., is a sophomore guard.

Thompson is one of the top players for a Bishop Montgomery team expected to challenge for a state championship.

