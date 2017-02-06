Boys' basketball: Fairfax rallies for 65-54 win over Palisades

Down by eight points at halftime, Fairfax turned to the trio of Jamal Hartwell, Robert McRae and Kirk Smith to rally and secure a 65-54 Western League victory over Palisades on Monday.

Hartwell finished with 23 points, Smith had 17 points and McRae 14. The Lions outscored Palisades, 29-10, in the second half. Daniel Emein led Palisades with 14 points. Fairfax is expected to get back Ethan Anderson on Wednesday after sitting out with a knee bruise. The Lions are 22-3 and 10-0.

Gabe Okmin made 11 threes and finished with 33 points in University's 79-54 win over LACES.

In the East Valley League, Grant defeated Monroe, 73-64. Avo Danielian scored 33 points.

In the Mission League, Loyola pulled into a third-place tie with Chaminade by beating the Eagles, 62-54. Khristion Courseault scored 23 points.

Bishop Montgomery (23-2) rolled to a 103-45 Del Rey League victory over Cathedral. Ethan Thompson finished with 24 points, David Singleton 20 and Jordan Schakel 17.

South Gate clinched the Eastern League title with a 74-41 win over Garfield. The Rams (10-0) received 14 points from Jacob De La Torre and 12 from David Garcia.

