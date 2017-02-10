Boys' basketball: Galen Center to be site for Open Division semifinal doubleheader

Fans and sportswriters should offer the Southern Section a standing ovation, because officials confirmed on Friday they have agreed to have an Open Division doubleheader semifinal on Friday, Feb. 24, at USC's Galen Center.

To pull it off, the Southern Section had to make a financial commitment without knowing which four teams would reach the semifinals.

But there is so much interest this season in the possibility of Sierra Canyon, Chino Hills, Bishop Montgomery and Santa Ana Mater Dei reaching the semifinals that the Southern Section decided to take the risk.

Semifinal games have been played in the past at individual high schools or neutral sites. But Chino Hills has been attracting large crowds for the last two seasons, filling up sites, so having the semifinals at Galen Center if Chino Hills makes it figures to be a very wise move.

The championship game is already set for Honda Center on March 4.

Fans will be able to see the City Section Open Division semifinals also with a doubleheader on Saturday, Feb. 25, at Roybal High School.

