Boys' basketball: Howie Levine of Grant steps down as head coach after 31 years

Howie Levine of Grant announced on Tuesday night that he is stepping down as basketball coach after 31 years as head coach.

He told his team after the Lancers' 86-82 double-overtime loss to Bernstein in the City Section playoffs.

"I wanted to go one more year because we had a good bunch coming back, but I've been stringing my assistant coach along enough and it's time," Levine said. "I gave it all I had. I made the final decision way back in November."

Assistant Tarek Abdelsameia will take over for Levine.

Levine guided the Lancers to 14 league championships and more than 500 victories.

For the latest on high school sports, follow @LATSondheimer on Twitter