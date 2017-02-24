Boys' basketball: It's a sellout at Galen Center

At 4:31 p.m., the Southern Section Open Division semifinals at Galen Center was declared a sellout.

Seating capacity is 10,258, so that's a pretty impressive achievement for a non-championship game.

But the lure of seeing a doubleheader featuring Sierra Canyon against Bishop Montgomery and Chino Hills against Santa Ana Mater Dei has brought out high school basketball fans around Southern California.

The winners advance to next Saturday's 7 p.m. final at Honda Center.

The games scheduled for 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. will be streamed live at FoxSportsGo.com.

