Boys' basketball: Mater Dei pulls out 64-63 win over Santa Margarita

Santa Margarita came so close on Tuesday night to creating a little havoc for next week's Southern Section Open Division playoffs.

The Eagles went into Santa Ana Mater Dei and took a one-point lead with 39 seconds left on a three by sophomore Jake Kyman.

Then Justice Sueing put in a layup with just over six seconds left for a one-point Mater Dei lead. And then Santa Margarita's Pearson Parker got the inbound pass with 5.8 seconds left and tried dribble the length of the court and score. He failed to connect, and Mater Dei came away with a 64-63 victory to preserve its likely No. 3 seeding.

Bol Bol had 22 points, 13 rebounds and six blocks for Mater Dei (27-1, 9-0). Harrison Butler and Spencer Freedman had 11 points each and Sueing and Michael Wang added 10 apiece.

Jordan Guest led Santa Margarita with 18 points. The Eagles rallied from a 12-point deficit going into the fourth quarter. Guest was four of five from three-point range. Kyman added 14 points. Santa Margarita is 19-6 and will be in the Open Division playoffs.

