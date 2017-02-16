Boys' basketball: More than 1,000 tickets sold for next week's Southern Section Open Division semifinals

More than 1,000 general admission tickets were sold on Thursday on the first day tickets became available for next Friday's Southern Section Open Division semifinals at Galen Center, according to the Southern Section.

All 100 courtside seats for $40 apiece were sold on line in less than five minutes.

There's still 12 luxury suites available ranging in price from $700 to $1,100. You can inquire at jackieg@cifss.org.

The interest should get even more intense next week when the expected teams become more certain. First-round games are Friday. Quarterfinals are Tuesday.

The top seeds are Sierra Canyon, Chino Hills, Mater Dei and Bishop Montgomery.

