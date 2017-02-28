Varsity Times Insider High school sports across the Southland
Boys' basketball: Roosevelt, Damien reach Open Division consolation final

Eric Sondheimer
Eastvale Roosevelt and Damien have advanced to the consolation championship of the Southern Section Open Division.

Roosevelt defeated Corona Centennial, 57-54, on Tuesday night. Matt Mitchell scored 29 points.

Cameron Shelton scored 21 points in Damien's 88-70 win over Redondo.

In the City Section consolation bracket, Taft defeated El Camino Real, 72-69, in overtime. Kihei Clark had 28 points and Antwan January 27.

Narbonne defeated Fairfax, 56-55, on a free throw by Kendal Frey. Dominique Peterson scored 24 points. Robert McRae had 16 for Fairfax.

