Boys' basketball: Roosevelt, Damien reach Open Division consolation final

Eastvale Roosevelt and Damien have advanced to the consolation championship of the Southern Section Open Division.

Roosevelt defeated Corona Centennial, 57-54, on Tuesday night. Matt Mitchell scored 29 points.

Cameron Shelton scored 21 points in Damien's 88-70 win over Redondo.

In the City Section consolation bracket, Taft defeated El Camino Real, 72-69, in overtime. Kihei Clark had 28 points and Antwan January 27.

Narbonne defeated Fairfax, 56-55, on a free throw by Kendal Frey. Dominique Peterson scored 24 points. Robert McRae had 16 for Fairfax.

