Boys' basketball: Santa Margarita is in good spot as No. 6 seed in Division I

I've lost count on how many teams in various sports won City or Southern Section championships as a No. 6 seed. All I know is that it's the best seed for an underdog to rise up, and Santa Margarita has the No. 6 seed in the Southern California Regional Division I basketball playoffs that begin on Wednesday.

The Eagles open at home against Vista, and a win would send them to a second-round game on Saturday against JSerra or Taft.

No. 1 seed Damien opens at home against Fresno Central, then will face a difficult challenge against either Long Beach Poly or Fairfax.

Roosevelt has a better seed at No. 2, taking on visiting El Camino Real, then plays either Oak Park or Foothills Christian.

I like Santa Margarita's chances to make it to Sacramento as a No. 6 seed.

For the latest on high school sports, follow @LATSondheimer on Twitter