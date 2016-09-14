Boys' basketball: Schedule announced for Joseph Frazier Benefit Showcase

The schedule has been finalized for the sixth annual Joseph Frazier Benefit Showcase on Sept. 24 and 25 at Chaminade Prep. Basketball teams are coming to provide support to the former Calabasas assistant coach critically injured in a hit-and-run motorcycle accident.

Saturday, Sept. 24 schedule: Highland vs. St. Francis, 3 p.m.; Crescenta Valley vs. Royal, 4:15 p.m.; San Marcos vs. La Canada, 5:30 p.m.; Beverly Hills vs. Calabasas, 6:45 p.m.; San Gabriel Academy vs. Campbell Hall, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 25 schedule: Agoura vs. Viewpoint, 10 a.m.; Shalhevet vs. Providence, 11:15 a.m.; Rolling Hills Prep vs. El Camino Real, 12:30 p.m.; Crossroads vs. Heritage Christian, 1:45 p.m.; Inglewood vs. Harvard-Westlake, 3 p.m.; Redondo vs. Sierra Canyon, 4:15 p.m.; Cantwell-Sacred Heart vs. Crespi, 5:30 p.m.; Oaks Christian vs. Oak Park, 6:45 p.m.; Burbank vs. Chaminade, 8 p.m.

For the latest on high school sports, follow @LATSondheimer on Twitter