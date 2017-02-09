Boys' basketball: Sierra Canyon wins Gold Coast League title

Sierra Canyon won the Gold Coast League championship game on Thursday night, coming back from a one-point halftime deficit to defeat Crossroads, 79-66. The Trailblazers (25-1) are expected to be the No. 1 seed in the Southern Section Open Division playoffs.

Marvin Bagley III finished with 30 points. Cody Riley had 15 points and Terrance McBride 12. Jacob Ray scored 22 points for Crossroads and Shareef O'Neal had 17.

Windward claimed third place in the league with a 68-51 win over Viewpoint. Jules Bernard had 22 points and 10 rebounds. Jordan Sacks added 11 points. Khair Jackson had 17 points for Viewpoint. Paraclete defeated McAuliffe, 78-47.

In the Baseline League, Onyeka Okongwu finished with 31 points and LaMelo Ball added 27 as Chino Hills (27-1) defeated Rancho Cucamonga, 105-70. Damien finished in second place with a 73-60 win over Etiwanda. Elijah McCullough had 22 points and Austin Cook added 13 points.

Oak Park defeated Simi Valley, 92-46. Riley Battin had 35 poitns and 14 rebounds. Zeke Richards added 15 poitns and Clark Slajchert had 14. Calabasas defeated Agoura, 71-65, in overtime. Ben Kaslow scored 24 points.

Spencer Freedman made seven threes and had 30 points in Mater Dei's 91-63 win over Orange Lutheran. Bol Bol had 26 points. Santa Margarita defeated Servite, 69-56. Jake Kyman scored 13 points. St. John Bosco defeated JSerra, 79-64. Makani Whiteside scored 21 points.

Heritage Christian defeated Valley Christian, 78-63. Juhwan Harris-Dyson scored 16 points and had 11 rebounds.

La Canada defeated South Pasadena, 50-28. Sean Estes had 19 points. La Canada is 24-4.

Rolling Hills Prep defeated Pacific Hills, 52-28, to win the Coastal League championship. Alex Garcia had 12 points and JT Tan 11.

Maranatha defeated Village Christian, 56-43.

Ryse Williams scored 21 points in Redondo's 76-50 win over Mira Costa.

Jordan Jones scored 20 points in Oaks Christian's 60-46 win over Westlake.

Esperanza finished the regular season 25-1 after a 73-55 win over Yorba Linda.

