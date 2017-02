Boys' basketball: Southern Section playoff scores and updated pairings

Mountain View at Pasadena Marshall vs. #2 Valley Torah

Pasadena Marshall vs. #2 Valley Torah at Crespi

#2 St. Paul at Lompoc Cabrillo at Paraclete

San Bernardino at Atascadero at #3 St. Anthony

#4 La Serna at Brentwood OR Brentwood at San Gabriel Academy

Notes: Championship semifinals, Feb. 24, 7 and 8:30 p.m. at USC; consolation quarterfinals, Feb. 24, 7 p.m.; consolation semifinals, Feb. 28/Mar. 1; consolation finals, Mar. 2/3 at home sites. Championship, March 4 at Honda Center.

Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian 68, Riverside County Education Academy 45

Santa Barbara Providence 54, Avalon 44

Canoga Park AGBU 51, Thacher 41

Apple Valley Christian 103, Trona 72

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Faith Baptist at #1 Coast Union

#4 Sherman Indian at Pasadena AGBU

Santa Barbara Providence at #3 Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian

#2 Apple Valley Christian at Canoga Park AGBU

DIVISION 6

Second round, Friday

Carnegie 72, Mesrobian 32

Santa Monica Pacifica Christian 89, La Verne Lutheran 51

Upland Christian 57, Aveson 56

Foothill Tech 72, La Sierra Academy 41

Vasquez 69, Immanuel Christian 49

Newport Beach Pacifica Christian 88, Santa Maria Valley Christian 36

Second round, Saturday

Cuyama Valley at Lancaster Desert Christian, 5 p.m.

Mesa Grande Academy at Cate, 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Lancaster Desert Christian at #1 Carnegie OR #1 Carnegie at Cuyama Valley

Santa Monica Pacifica Christian at #4 Upland Christian

Vasquez at #3 Foothill Tech

Mesa Grande Academy at #2 Newport Beach Pacifica Christian OR #2 Newport Beach Pacifica Christian at Cate

Notes: Semifinals, Feb. 24, 7 p.m. Championships, March 3-4 at Azusa Pacific U. and Godinez and March 4 at Honda Center.