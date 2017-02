Boys' basketball: Southern Section playoff scores and updated pairings

BOYS' BASKETBALL

SOUTHERN SECTION

OPEN DIVISION

Championship quarterfinals, Tuesday

Sierra Canyon 95, Damien 81

Bishop Montgomery 57, Santa Margarita 54

Mater Dei 71, Eastvale Roosevelt 55

Chino Hills 98, Long Beach Poly 74

Consolation second round, Tuesday

Corona Centennial 87, Heritage Christian 70

Oak Park 66, Esperanza 55

Redondo 63, Crossroads 61

JSerra 61, Alemany 59

Championship semifinals, Friday at USC

#1 Sierra Canyon vs. #4 Bishop Montgomery, 7 p.m.

#3 Mater Dei vs. #2 Chino Hills, 8:30 p.m.

Consolation quarterfinals, Friday, 7 p.m.

Long Beach Poly at Corona Centennial

Eastvale Roosevelt at Oak Park

Santa Margarita at Redondo

JSerra at Damien

Notes: Consolation semifinals, Feb. 28/Mar. 1; consolation finals, Mar. 2/3 at home sites. Championship, March 4 at Honda Center.

DIVISION 1AA

Quarterfinals, Tuesday

Etiwanda 69, Los Alamitos 54

Rancho Verde 71, Calabasas 57

Cantwell-Sacred Heart 62, Santa Monica 57

Maranatha 56, Tahquitz 55

Semifinals, Friday, 7 p.m.

Rancho Verde at #1 Etiwanda

Cantwell-Sacred Heart at Maranatha

DIVISION 1A

Quarterfinals, Tuesday

Harvard-Westlake 77, King 48

Loyola 71, La Canada 63

Peninsula 71, Mayfair 60

Pasadena 47, Corona del Mar 44

Semifinals, Friday, 7 p.m.

#1 Harvard-Westlake at Loyola

Peninsula at #2 Pasadena

DIVISION 2AA

Quarterfinals, Tuesday

Colony 72, Santa Maria St. Joseph 64

Cajon 63, Buena Park 50

Villa Park 76, Mission Prep 69

Highland 89, Windward 71

Semifinals, Friday, 7 p.m.

#4 Cajon at #1 Colony

Highland at #3 Villa Park

DIVISION 2A

Quarterfinals, Tuesday

Oxnard 73, La Salle 55

Vista Murrieta 54, Leuzinger 47

Rancho Christian 81, Aliso Niguel 69

Capistrano Valley 53, Dos Pueblos 39

Semifinals, Friday, 7 p.m.

#1 Oxnard at #4 Vista Murrieta

Rancho Christian at #2 Capistrano Valley

DIVISION 3AA

Quarterfinals, Tuesday

North Torrance 64, Mission Viejo 59

Brentwood 76, La Serna 46

Rancho Mirage 93, Schurr 67

Burbank 52, Crean Lutheran 50

Semifinals, Friday, 7 p.m.

Brentwood at North Torrance

#3 Rancho Mirage at Burbank

DIVISION 3A

Quarterfinals, Tuesday

Hesperia 48, Temescal Canyon 33

Twentynine Palms 63, Adelanto 58

San Bernardino 66, St. Anthony 62

St. Paul 61, Lompoc Cabrillo 60

Semifinals, Friday, 7 p.m.

#1 Hesperia at Twentynine Palms

San Bernardino at #2 St. Paul

DIVISION 4AA

Quarterfinals, Tuesday

West Torrance 60, San Marino 58 (OT)

Rowland 65, Segerstrom 56

Woodcrest Christian 45, Hillcrest 44 (OT)

Blair 79, Jurupa Valley 61

Semifinals, Friday, 7 p.m.

#1 West Torrance at Rowland

#2 Blair at #3 Woodcrest Christian

DIVISION 4A

Quarterfinals, Tuesday

Riverside Notre Dame 90, Heritage 56

Milken 54, Santa Ynez 42

Shalhevet 54, Pasadena Poly 31

Mary Star 103, Pacific 102 (3OT)

Semifinals, Friday, 7 p.m.

#1 Riverside Notre Dame at Milken

#3 Shalhevet at Mary Star

DIVISION 5AA

Quarterfinals, Tuesday

Rolling Hills Prep 57, Santa Clarita Christian 42

Hesperia Christian 70, Burbank Providence 58

Holy Martyrs 38, Pacific Hills 34

Valley Torah 65, Mountain View 61

Semifinals, Friday, 7 p.m.

#4 Hesperia Christian at #1 Rolling Hills Prep

#2 Valley Torah at #3 Holy Martyrs

DIVISION 5A

Quarterfinals, Tuesday

Coast Union 43, Faith Baptist 33

Sherman Indian 65, Pasadena AGBU 52

Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian 65, Santa Barbara Providence 55

Canoga Park AGBU 66, Apple Valley Christian 48

Semifinals, Friday, 7 p.m.

#1 Coast Union at #4 Sherman Indian

Canoga Park AGBU at #3 Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian

DIVISION 6

Quarterfinals, Tuesday

Carnegie 82, Lancaster Desert Christian 51

Santa Monica Pacifica Christian 76, Upland Christian 71

Foothill Tech 63, Vasquez 40

Newport Beach Pacifica Christian 79, Cate 62

Semifinals, Friday, 7 p.m.

#1 Carnegie at Santa Monica Pacifica Christian

#3 Foothill Tech at #2 Newport Beach Pacifica Christian

Notes: Championships, March 3-4 at Azusa Pacific U. and Godinez and March 4 at Honda Center.