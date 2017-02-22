Boys' basketball: Westchester advances to City Section Open Division semifinals

The semifinals are set for the City Section Open Division after Westchester became the final qualifier with a 64-62 victory over Washington on Wednesday night. The Generals came back from an eight-point fourth-quarter deficit to give the Comets a big scare.

Marquis Moore led Westchester with 18 points. Luis Rodriguez had 13 points, Maurice Tutt 11 and Chris Simmons 10. Brandon Unaka scored 24 points for Westchester and Johnny Knox had 16.

The semifinal games to be played on Saturday at Roybal will feature rematches. Westchester will play Western League rival Fairfax for a third time at 6 p.m. Birmingham will play West Valley League rival Taft for a fourth time at 8 p.m. The winners advance to the March 4 championship game at Cal State Dominguez Hills.

The Division I semifinals will be played on Friday at Roybal. Crenshaw will play Palisades at 8 p.m. and University will play Granada Hills at 6 p.m.

The Division II semifinals are Friday at Birmingham. Carson will play Kennedy at 8 p.m. and Gardena will face Bernstein at 6 p.m.

The Division III semifinals are Friday at North Hollywood. Van Nuys will play Monroe at 8 p.m. and Banning will play Sotomayor at 6 p.m.

In Division IV, West Adams is at Chavez and Legacy is at Hawkins.

