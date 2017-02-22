Boys' soccer: No. 1 Cathedral, No. 3 Santa Barbara eliminated in Division 1 playoffs

The Southern Section Division 1 boys' soccer playoffs saw the No. 1 and No. 3 seeds go down to defeat in the second round on Wednesday.

Top-seeded Cathedral was beaten by El Toro on penalty kicks, 4-3. Play had ended in a 1-1 tie.

Santa Barbara was beaten by Loyola, 1-0, in a matchup of last year's Division 1 championship game also won by Loyola. Luciano Gazcon scored the only goal in the first half.

Mission League champion Sherman Oaks Notre Dame was beaten by Tesoro, 1-0.

