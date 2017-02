Boys' soccer: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

BOYS' SOCCER

SOUTHERN SECTION

DIVISION 1

First round, Monday

Tesoro 2, St. John Bosco 1 (OT)

Paramount 4, St. Francis 2

Sunny Hills 0, San Clemente 0 (Sunny Hills advances on penalties, 4-3)

Second round, Wednesday, 3 or 5 p.m.

#1 Cathedral at El Toro

Tesoro at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame

Sunny Hills at Paramount

Mira Costa at Long Beach Jordan

#3 Santa Barbara at Loyola

Downey at Palos Verdes

Edison at Mission Viejo

Redondo at #2 Redlands East Valley

DIVISION 2

First round, Monday

El Rancho 1, Palm Desert 0 (OT)

Oxnard Pacifica 3, Agoura 1

Second round, Wednesday, 3 or 5 p.m.

#1 Godinez at San Luis Obispo

Corona del Mar at Moorpark

El Rancho at Chino Hills

#4 Hueneme at Foothill

Laguna Hills at #3 Placentia Valencia

Norte Vista at Oxnard Pacifica

Santa Maria at Riverside Poly

#2 La Quinta at Bloomington

DIVISION 3

First round, Monday

Paso Robles 1, Estancia 1 (Paso Robles advances on penalties, 11-10)

South Torrance 3, Palm Springs 1

Second round, Wednesday, 3 or 5 p.m.

Citrus Valley at Diamond Bar

West Torrance at Camarillo

Claremont at Saddleback

#4 Valencia at Fullerton

#3 Salesian at Northwood

Burbank Burroughs at Paso Robles

El Dorado at Channel Islands

Long Beach Wilson at #2 South Torrance

DIVISION 4

First round, Monday

Upland 0, La Mirada 0 (Upland advances on penalties, 4-3)

Glendora 3, Hoover 1

Irvine University 3, Buena Park 0

Second round, Wednesday, 3 or 5 p.m.

#1 Desert Mirage at Hart

Upland at Western

Temescal Canyon at Bellflower

Cathedral City at Lawndale

#3 Carter at Colony

Culver City at Saugus

Norwalk at Glendora

#2 Irvine University at Tahquitz

DIVISION 5

First round, Monday

Montclair 3, Temecula Valley 1

Leuzinger 2, Firebaugh 0

First round, Tuesday

Walnut at Baldwin Park, 3 p.m.

Second round, Wednesday, 3 or 5 p.m.

#1 Montclair at Perris

Chino at Santa Monica

Indian Springs at Leuzinger

#4 Garey at Santa Paula

Moreno Valley at #3 Citrus Hill

El Monte at Baldwin Park/Walnut winner

Animo Leadership at Paloma Valley

#2 Rialto at Diamond Ranch

DIVISION 6

First round, Monday

Webb 3, Environmental Charter 0

Azusa 1, Flintridge Prep 0

Second round, Wednesday, 3 or 5 p.m.

#1 Nogales at Desert Hot Springs

La Canada at Webb

Campbell Hall at Maranatha

#4 Dunn at Vistamar

#3 Hesperia at Brentwood

Azusa at Hacienda Heights Wilson

La Puente at Adelanto

#2 Fillmore at St. Margaret's

DIVISION 7

First round, Monday

Santa Clara 5, Vasquez 0

Foothill Tech 3, St. Anthony 1

Nuview Bridge 8, de Toledo 0

First round, Tuesday

#4 University Prep at Buckley, TUESDAY, 3 p.m.

Second round, Wednesday, 3 or 5 p.m.

#1 Laguna Blanca at California Military

Whitney at Thacher

Santa Clara at St. Pius X-St. Matthias

#4 University Prep/Buckley winner at Northview

Pacific at Foothill Tech

Nuview Bridge at Fairmont Prep

Victor Valley at Aquinas

#2 Riverside Prep at Verbum Dei

Notes: Quarterfinals, Saturday, 3 or 5 p.m.; semifinals, Feb. 28, 3 or 5 p.m. Championships, Mar. 3-4 at Warren and Corona.