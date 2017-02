Boys' soccer: Southern Section playoff scores and updated pairings

BOYS' SOCCER

SOUTHERN SECTION

DIVISION 1

First round, Friday unless noted

Cathedral 2, Peninsula 0 (Thursday)

El Toro 2, Los Alamitos 1 (Thursday)

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 3, Bell Gardens 0 (Saturday)

St. John Bosco at Tesoro, MONDAY, 3 p.m.

St. Francis at Paramount, MONDAY, 3 p.m.

San Clemente at Sunny Hills, MONDAY, time/site tbd

Mira Costa 1, Santa Ana 1 (Mira Costa advances on penalties, 4-1) (Thursday)

Long Beach Jordan 1, Servite 1 (Jordan advances on penalties, 4-2) (Thursday)

Santa Barbara 2, Century 1 (Saturday)

Loyola 6, Simi Valley 1 (Saturday)

Downey 3, Montebello 0

Palos Verdes 1, Millikan 0 (Thursday)

Edison 3, Warren 1 (Saturday)

Mission Viejo 2, Santa Margarita 1 (Thursday)

Redondo 2, Harvard-Westlake 1 (Thursday)

Redlands East Valley 3, Corona Centennial 0 (Thursday)

Second round, Wednesday, 3 or 5 p.m.

#1 Cathedral at El Toro

Tesoro at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame OR Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at St. John Bosco

Paramount/St. Francis winner vs. Sunny Hills/San Clemente winner

Mira Costa at Long Beach Jordan

#3 Santa Barbara at Loyola

Downey at Palos Verdes

Edison at Mission Viejo

Redondo at #2 Redlands East Valley

DIVISION 2

First round, Friday unless noted

Godinez 5, Fontana 1 (Saturday)

San Luis Obispo 4, Dos Pueblos 0 (Thursday)

Moorpark 1, Katella 0

Corona del Mar 2, Capistrano Valley 0 (Thursday)

Palm Desert vs. El Rancho at Smith Park (Pico Rivera), MONDAY, noon

Chino Hills 1, Arlington 0 (Saturday)

Foothill 5, King 3 (Saturday)

Hueneme 6, Pioneer Valley 0 (Saturday)

Placentia Valencia 1, Ventura 0 (Saturday)

Laguna Hills 1, Loara 0 (OT) (Thursday)

Oxnard Pacifica at Agoura, MONDAY, 3 p.m.

Norte Vista 1, Rancho Verde 1 (Norte Vista advances on penalties, 4-2)

Riverside Poly 1, Schurr 0

Santa Maria 2, Arroyo Grande 0 (Saturday)

Bloomington 2, Corona Santiago 0

La Quinta 2, Chaffey 1 (OT)

Second round, Wednesday, 3 or 5 p.m.

#1 Godinez at San Luis Obispo

Corona del Mar at Moorpark

El Rancho at Chino Hills OR Chino Hills at Palm Desert

#4 Hueneme at Foothill

Laguna Hills at #3 Placentia Valencia

Norte Vista at Agoura/Oxnard Pacifica winner

Santa Maria at Riverside Poly

#2 La Quinta at Bloomington

DIVISION 3

First round, Friday unless noted

Diamond Bar 1, Garden Grove Santiago 0 (2OT) (Thursday)

Citrus Valley 2, Summit 0

Camarillo 2, Crescenta Valley 0

West Torrance 1, Bishop Amat 0

Saddleback 3, Santa Ana Valley 3 (Saddleback advances on penalties, score not reported)

Claremont 2, Thousand Oaks 0

Fullerton 1, La Sierra 0 (OT)

Valencia 2, Lakewood 0 (Saturday)

Salesian 2, California 0 (Thursday)

Northwood 1, Brea Olinda 0 (OT) (Thursday)

Paso Robles at Estancia, MONDAY, 3 p.m.

Burbank Burroughs 7, Westminster 1 (Thursday)

El Dorado 2, Santa Ynez 0

Channel Islands 1, Santa Fe 0 (Saturday)

Long Beach Wilson 1, Newport Harbor 0 (Wednesday)

Palm Springs at #2 South Torrance, MONDAY, noon

Second round, Wednesday, 3 or 5 p.m.

Citrus Valley at Diamond Bar

West Torrance at Camarillo

Claremont at Saddleback

#4 Valencia at Fullerton

#3 Salesian at Northwood

Estancia at Burbank Burroughs OR Burbank Burroughs at Paso Robles

El Dorado at Channel Islands

Long Beach Wilson at #2 South Torrance/Palm Springs winner

DIVISION 4

First round, Friday unless noted

Desert Mirage 3, Littlerock 1

Hart 2, Lompoc Cabrillo 1

La Mirada at Upland, MONDAY, 5 p.m.

Western 1, Chaparral 0 (OT)

Temescal Canyon 4, Palmdale 1

Bellflower 3, Yorba Linda 2 (Saturday)

Cathedral City 3, Patriot 1

Lawndale 3, Garden Grove 1 (Thursday)

Carter 1, Los Osos 0 (Thursday)

Colony 0, Coachella Valley 0 (Colony advances on penalties, 4-2)

Saugus 1, Highland 0

Culver City 2, Lompoc 0 (Saturday)

Hoover vs. Glendora at Citrus College, MONDAY, 5 p.m.

Norwalk 4, Oaks Christian 1 (Saturday)

Tahquitz 3, Great Oak 0

Buena Park at #2 Irvine University, MONDAY, 11 a.m.

Second round, Wednesday, 3 or 5 p.m.

#1 Desert Mirage at Hart

Upland at Western OR Western at La Mirada

Temescal Canyon at Bellflower

Cathedral City at Lawndale

#3 Carter at Colony

Culver City at Saugus

Norwalk at Glendora/Hoover winner

#2 Irvine University at Tahquitz OR Tahquitz at Buena Park

DIVISION 5

First round, Friday unless noted

Temecula Valley at #1 Montclair, MONDAY, 5 p.m.

Perris 1, Apple Valley 0 (Thursday)

Chino 2, South El Monte 1 (OT)

Santa Monica 2, Mayfair 1 (OT) (Thursday)

Indian Springs 2, Redlands 1

Leuzinger vs. Firebaugh at Lynwood, MONDAY, 5 p.m.

Santa Paula 1, Crossroads 0 (Saturday)

Garey 3, Mountain View 0

Citrus Hill 3, Jurupa Hills 1

Moreno Valley 2, Sierra Vista 1

El Monte 3, Monrovia 1 (Thursday)

Walnut at Baldwin Park, TUESDAY, 3 p.m.

Paloma Valley at Oak Hills, MONDAY, 3 p.m.

Animo Leadership 2, Cypress 0 (Saturday)

Diamond Ranch 2, Antelope Valley 1 (Saturday)

Rialto 2, Pomona 0 (Thursday)

Second round, Wednesday, 3 or 5 p.m.

#1 Montclair/Temecula Valley winner at Perris

Chino at Santa Monica

Indian Springs at Firebaugh/Leuzinger winner

#4 Garey at Santa Paula

Moreno Valley at #3 Citrus Hill

El Monte at Baldwin Park/Walnut winner

Oak Hills at Animo Leadership OR Animo Leadership at Paloma Valley

#2 Rialto at Diamond Ranch

DIVISION 6

First round, Friday unless noted

Nogales 3, Crean Lutheran 1

Desert Hot Springs 1, Ontario Christian 0 (Thursday)

Environmental Charter at Webb, MONDAY, 3 p.m.

La Canada 2, La Salle 1 (Saturday)

Campbell Hall 4, Arroyo 2 (Saturday)

Maranatha 2, Granite Hills 1 (OT) (Thursday)

Vistamar 0, Beaumont 0 (Vistamar advances on penalties, 4-3)

Dunn 3, Rancho Alamitos 2

Hesperia 0, Cerritos Valley Christian 0 (Hesperia advances on penalties, 4-1) (Thursday)

Brentwood 2, Malibu 1 (Thursday)

Hacienda Heights Wilson 4, Mary Star 0 (Saturday)

Azusa vs. Flintridge Prep at La Canada, MONDAY, 1 p.m.

Adelanto 4, Rubidoux 1

La Puente 2, South Pasadena 1

St. Margaret's 2, Lennox Academy 1 (Saturday)

Fillmore 1, Windward 0 (OT) (Saturday)

Second round, Wednesday, 3 or 5 p.m.