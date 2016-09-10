City Section roundup: There's a resurgence at Westchester (3-0), Grant (3-0), Banning (3-0)

It's always good when football programs that have been down rise back up again. It's happening this season for Westchester (3-0), Grant (3-0) and Banning (3-0).

"I've always believed in this team," Westchester Coach Wyatt Henderson said of the Comets, who routed Sun Valley Poly, 62-7. "They bought in."

Westchester has been known for its basketball program. In football, the team's record in recent years was 3-8, 2-8, 2-8 and 2-8. So there's a big change.

"They're playing well as a team," he said.

Quarterback Jonathan Murphy had three touchdown passes and ran for one. Chayel Flowers returned a fumble for a touchdown.

Grant has become the favorite to win the East Valley League. The Lancers took care of Lincoln, 41-6. They have a standout quarterback in Cameron Perry.

Then there's Banning, once the best in the City Section and a 12-time City champion. The Pilots have been making steady progress under fourth-year Coach John Aponte. They knocked off Long Beach Millikan, 50-18. Running backs Joe Villarreal and Sultan Moala have been outstanding.

Hawkins (3-0) took on Division I power Carson and came away with a 47-7 victory. Aashari Crosswell had an 82-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Down by 18 points, Garfield rallied for a 38-31 win over Harvard-Westlake. Henry Polanco was seven of 11 passing for 206 yards and ran for 180 yards and three touchdowns.

El Camino Real pulled out a 27-24 win over Agoura. Wes Crocket passed for 209 yards and two touchdowns. Ladell Atkins had 173 yards receiving.

Los Angeles rolled to a 56-27 win over Dominguez behind quarterback Isiah Johnson, who passed for more than 300 yards and three touchdowns.

San Fernando improved to 3-0 with a 47-0 win over University.

Freshman Luca Diamont passed for three touchdowns in Venice's 38-7 win over Arleta. Running back Justin Cauley ran for three touchdowns.

For the latest on high school sports, follow @LATSondheimer on Twitter