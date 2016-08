Eight high schools in the Central Coast want to leave the Southern Section for the Central Section, the Santa Maria Times is reporting.

The move would take place in 2018-19 if approved.

The schools seeking to leave the Southern Section are Arroyo Grande, Righetti, Pioneer Valley, San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria, St. Joseph, Paso Robles and Mission Prep.

Most of the schools are part of the PAC 8 League.

