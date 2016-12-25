Fooball: T.J. Pledger is leaving Chaminade for IMG Academy

Junior running back T.J. Pledger of Chaminade, expected to be the top running back in Southern California next season, is leaving for IMG Academy in Florida, he announced via Twitter.

It's a huge blow for Chaminade, which was expected to have one of the top teams in Southern California in the fall with most of its offensive linemen returning.

But Pledger said in his tweet, "After months of prayer and discussion with my family, we have came to the conclusion that it would be in my best interest to transfer over to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fl."

Chaminade officials have alleged that IMG Academy recruited Pledger, but there's really nothing they can do. IMG Academy has players from all over the country. Texas coaches have already expressed frustration with losing players from their state.

The one good news for Chaminade is it allows its outstanding backup running back, Andrew Van Buren, to have the opportunity to show what he can do.

IMG Academy was also rumored to be seeking quarterback Matt Corral of Oaks Christian. He has announced he is not going anywhere. There's also another SoCal player who could be leaving. More to come.

For the latest on high school sports, follow @LATSondheimer on Twitter