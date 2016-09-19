Football: Alemany is moving on after two defeats in overtime this season

Close but no cigar. That's just about describes Alemany's season so far. Twice the Warriors have lost in overtime games, falling to Oaks Christian, 63-62, and JSerra, 28-27. Both are top 25 teams. So is Santa Margarita, which beat Alemany, 48-35.

Then there was the forfeit loss to Garfield because of an ineligible player. So Alemany's record is listed as 0-4 but the Warriors have to be the best 0-4 team around.

First-year Coach James Washington and his young team doesn't have time to mope. The Warriors open Mission League play on Friday against Sherman Oaks Notre Dame.

"We're playing hard," Washington said. "We just have to figure out how to win close games."

Last week in Alemany's triple overtime loss to Oaks Christian, freshman linebacker Jime Deyoung, just moved up from JVs., had 11 tackles.

For the latest on high school sports, follow @LATSondheimer on Twitter