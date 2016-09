A bus carrying members of the Broomfield (Colo.) Legacy football team returning home from having played Chino Hills on Friday crashed at Denver International Airport on Sunday.

According to news reports, the bus driver died in the crash after the bus ran off a roadway and struck a pillar near a terminal. Fifeteen students were treated. Three coaches were injured.

Legacy had traveled to Chino Hills, which won the game, 28-24.

For the latest on high school sports, follow @LATSondheimer on Twitter