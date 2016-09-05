latimes.com
Framed, Part 6: Convicted and disgraced — with still farther to fall
Varsity Times Insider
Varsity Times Insider High school sports across the Southland
Sports High School Sports Varsity Times Insider

Football: Carson-Hawkins clash tops City Section schedule

Eric Sondheimer
Contact ReporterVarsity Times Insider

Carson (1-0) gets to test itself on Friday in a nonleague game against visiting Hawkins (2-0), the top team in City Section Division II.

Hawkins has picked up wins against Hamilton and Eagle Rock, but Carson will offer a team with size and speed and a Division I tradition.

Among the other City Section games to watch: Canoga Park Birmingham; University at San Fernando; South East at Hamilton; Sylmar at Taft.

Among the top intersectional games are Palos Verdes at Narbonne; Long Beach Millikan at Banning; Dorsey at Gardena Serra; Garfield at Harvard-Westlake.

Here's the link to complete City Section schedule.

For the latest on high school sports, follow @LATSondheimer on Twitter

Copyright © 2016, Los Angeles Times
74°