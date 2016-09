Sophomore quarterback JaJa Bellinger of Carson is already considered one of the top young baseball prospects in the City Section as a shortstop.

He's also a pretty good athlete when it comes to handling pressure.

On Friday night, with his team trailing Westchester, 40-35, and one final play, Bellinger rolled left and connected on a 19-yard touchdown pass to Joseph Bryson to give Carson a 41-40 victory as time expired.

For the latest on high school sports, follow @LATSondheimer on Twitter