Football: Chaminade holds on for 28-20 win over host Bakersfield

Playing a Thursday night road game at Bakersfield was no easy assignment for Chaminade.

The Drillers (2-1) gave the Eagles (3-1) all they could handle. Their crowd sensed an upset was possible with under one minute left when Bakersfield drove to the two-yard line. But Steve McIntosh recovered a fumble, enabling Chaminade to hold on for a 28-20 victory.

Brevin White threw two touchdown passes and T.J. Pledger scored two touchdowns.

Chaminade set up a showdown next Friday to start the Mission League against rival Gardena Serra, the defending league champion.

