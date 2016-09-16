Varsity Times Insider
Football: Colton, Crenshaw, Long Beach Poly top SoCal schools with most players on NFL rosters

Eric Sondheimer
Colton High School is represented by five former players on NFL rosters and Crenshaw and Long Beach Poly have four grads each, topping Southern California schools.

Saint Thomas Aquinas in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., had the most players on NFL rosters with nine.

Glades Central in Belle Glade, Fla., was No. 2 with six.

Also with four is Helix in La Mesa.

Florida led all states with 202 and California was second with 192. Texas had 187.

 

