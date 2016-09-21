Football: David Telles of Franklin keeps showing he's an all-around standout

David Telles of Franklin continues to do things on the athletic field to make him one of the best athletes in the City Section.

A standout baseball player since his freshman season, he's also Franklin's star football player.

In helping lead the Panthers to a 4-0 start, the 5-foot-9 Telles has rushed for 479 yards and scored three touchdowns and caught 15 passes for 361 yards and four touchdowns. He also has 12 solo tackles on defense.

Franklin faces Marshall on Friday in a Northern League opener.

