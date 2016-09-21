NATION
North Carolina governor declares state of emergency as new protests erupt in Charlotte
Varsity Times Insider
Varsity Times Insider High school sports across the Southland
Sports High School Sports Varsity Times Insider

Football: David Telles of Franklin keeps showing he's an all-around standout

Eric Sondheimer
Contact ReporterVarsity Times Insider

David Telles of Franklin continues to do things on the athletic field to make him one of the best athletes in the City Section.

A standout baseball player since his freshman season, he's also Franklin's star football player.

In helping lead the Panthers to a 4-0 start, the 5-foot-9 Telles has rushed for 479 yards and scored three touchdowns and caught 15 passes for 361 yards and four touchdowns. He also has 12 solo tackles on defense.

Franklin faces Marshall on Friday in a Northern League opener.

For the latest on high school sports, follow @LATSondheimer on Twitter

Copyright © 2016, Los Angeles Times
70°