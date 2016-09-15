Football: Division 1 showdown tonight between Vista Murrieta and JSerra

It's Thursday, and if you can't get enough high school football, there's a very good game at Saddleback College tonight featuring Division 1 schools Vista Murrieta (3-0) and JSerra (2-1).

Vista Murrieta has started well under first-year Coach David Olson. Quarterback Karson Greeley has passed for 404 yards and four touchdowns and also ran for a TD. Running back Javelin Guidry is averaging 10.1 yards per carry.

JSerra, continuing a brutal nonleague schedule, is led by quarterback Matt Robinson.

Another good game features Golden Valley (3-0) taking on Agoura (0-3) at Canyon High. Golden Valley Coach Dan Kelley has resurrected the old coaching staff at Sylmar. Former Sylmar head coaches Jeff Engilman and London Woodfin are on the Golden Valley staff.

