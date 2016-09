Johnny Stanton, the former Santa Margarita quarterback who signed with Nebraska, transferred to Saddleback College and is now at UNLV, seems to have found a home in Las Vegas.

In his first collegiate start for UNLV, he completed 10 of 12 passes for 217 yards and three touchowns in a 63-13 win over Jackson State.

Stanton returns to Southern California on Saturday when UNLV plays UCLA at the Rose Bowl.

