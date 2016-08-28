Football: Four transfers from Upland to Corona Centennial ruled ineligible

Corona Centennial played its football opener on Saturday night without four former Upland players who transferred to Centennial during the off season.

All four have been declared ineligible by the Southern Section, section spokesman Thom Simmons said. It was first reported by the Riverside Press-Enterprise.

Sione Piutau, Semisi Pahulu, Liahona Pahulu and Siani Malere would have the chance to appeal. The Southern Section informed Centennial on Friday, and the school hasn't responded as to what comes next.

