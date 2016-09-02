Football: Four transfers leave Corona Centennial for Rancho Cucamonga

Four football players who transferred from Upland to Corona Centennial and then were declared ineligible at Centennial have left for Rancho Cucamonga and will be eligible to play depending on when the final paperwork is submitted, Southern Section Commissioner Rob Wigod said Friday.

Sione Piutau, Semisi Pahulu, Liahona Pahulu and Siani Malere are related and would have spent weeks waiting to find out if they could play for Centennial if they had appealed the decision to declare them ineligible.

Instead, they will have to sit out a period of time this season and join Rancho Cucamonga, which suddenly could become very good. Two of the players were going to be defensive starters for Centennial.

Rancho Cucamonga is in Division 1 and plays Norco tonight after opening the season last week with a victory.

