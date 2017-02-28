Football: Freshman Mason White is Birmingham's future standout

College football coaches dropping by Birmingham High might want to take a look at the freshman film of Mason White.

He was just 13 years old last fall and couldn't play varsity. He was supposed to come up to play in Birmingham's playoff game but didn't turn 14 until midnight of the game.

"Can I have a five-hour waiver?" Coach Jim Rose joked.

White is a 6-foot, 160-pound defensive back and already considered the fastest player on the team. Rose calls him "one of the best freshman" he's had in 18 years of coaching.

Birmingham returns lots of players, but White will be someone to watch for the next three seasons.

