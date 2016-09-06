Football: Ivy League's top QBs are from Cali, Alek Torgersen and Chad Kanoff

When Ivy League teams begin play next weekend, there will be lots of Southern California natives on rosters, and perhaps the two best quarterbacks in the league are SoCal products.

There's Alek Torgersen of Pennsylvania, a senior and returning first-team all-Ivy League selection from Huntington Beach Edison. He passed for 1,996 yards and 19 touchdowns.

And there's Chad Kanoff of Princeton, a senior and former standout at Harvard-Westlake. He passed for 2,295 yards and eight touchdowns.

Kanoff is a big-time surfer. Torgersen not so much even though he's from Huntington Beach. But when they meet on Nov. 5 at Princeton, something tells me they'll be mentioning surfing and California.

As for other players around the Ivy League, Sam Philippi (JSerra) had 46 tackles as a freshman at Penn. Mason Williams (St. Francis) had 43 tackles as a freshman.

At Yale, freshman Malcolm Dixon (Sunny Hills) is expected to see action as a defensive back. Robert Clemons (Laguna Beach) had 36 receptions last season.

At Cornell, J.D. PicKell (Orange Lutheran) is a rising running back prospect. James Hubbard (Fullerton) had 18 catches last season.

At Brown, running back Garrett Robinson (Harvard-Westlake) should see increased action.

At Columbia, there's receiver Marcus Briscoe (Diamond Ranch) and kicker Noah Zgrablich (Sierra Canyon).

At Dartmouth, two freshmen will try to play, defensive back Micah Croom (La Mirada) and linebacker Arthur Laslow (Calabasas).

At Harvard, two sophomores could be important contributors in defensive lineman D.J. Bailey (JSerra) and linebacker Anthony Carmargo (Bishop Amat).

