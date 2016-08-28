Football: Julian Lewis gives Narbonne a fourth top linebacker

As if Narbonne didn't have enough talent at the linebacker position with Raymond Scott, Anthony Pandy and Darien Butler, now you can add the name Julian Lewis.

Scott didn't start on Friday against Gardena Serra (unexcused missed practice), so Lewis, a junior, was put in, and Coach Manuel Douglas said, "He played great."

Now Douglas has the option of putting Pandy back at defensive end during games, his position of last season, and adding Lewis to the mix. Lewis played at Cathedral as a freshman and missed most of last season with a hand injury.

He adds another option to an already highly regarded defense that will take on Long Beach Poly on Friday at Veterans Stadium, which has put in a new all-weather surface.

Narbonne is fast and physical, which should make for quite a game considering Poly is the same way.

For the latest on high school sports, follow @LATSondheimer on Twitter