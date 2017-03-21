Football: Kayvon Thibodeaux of Dorsey receives Stanford offer

Sophomore defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux of Dorsey has received a scholarship offer from Stanford, according to Coach Charles Mincy.

That is a first for a Dorsey football program that has produced its share of college and NFL players.

"It's kind of the rare offer," Mincy said. "It's the one everyone is looking for, because it means he's taking care of it in the classroom."

Thibodeaux is 6 feet 5, 235 pounds and has also played basketball and run track at Dorsey. He also has offers from Alabama, UCLA and USC.

