Football: La Mirada will try to run the ball on St. John Bosco

La Mirada Coach Mike Moschetti learned an important lesson last season in a 76-8 loss to St. John Bosco.

"We have to find a way to run the ball," he said.

La Mirada hosts St. John Bosco on Friday night. It attempted 37 passes last season.

"They're a little bigger, they're a bit faster, they're more physical," he said of the 1-0 Braves. "Last year they could have scored 100 points on us."

But La Mirada (1-0) is also better.

"We have a lot of guys back who are bigger and stronger," he said. "We have some confidence. They're not intimidated."

Running back Nick Hernandez had better get lots of sleep and do all his push-ups and running this week, because he figures to be busy. Last week, he was handed the ball 35 times and rushed for 182 yards in a 21-14 win over Orange Lutheran.

La Mirada uses a lot of two-back sets with two tight ends. But St. John Bosco has an outstanding defensive line. Something will have to give. And the Braves also have a big-play offense.

"You can't throw the ball 50 times," Moschetti said.

La Mirada's offensive line will be key.

