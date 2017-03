Taft wasted no time in hiring Lance Fauria as its football coach.

He replaces Nate Turner, who was the coach for one season, then resigned to join L.A. Southwest College.

Fauria, a former Crespi tight end, has head coaching experience and last coached at Cathedral as defensive coordinator.

"We are extremely excited," Athletic Director Mark Drucker said.

For the latest on high school sports, follow @LATSondheimer on Twitter