Football: Manual Arts-Panorama game canceled after snafu

Talk about miscommunication.

The scheduled football game between Panorama and host Manual Arts on Thursday wasn't played because no officials were assigned to the game. The game will not be made up next week, because schools need a minimum of three practice days.

The game was originally scheduled for Friday but changed to Thursday like all City Section home games when Friday became an LAUSD holiday.

Tony Crittendon, the City Section's assigner of officials, said Manual Arts never informed him of the game change and he indicated he cannot double check when he's responsible for some 40 games.

Dave Seidelman, the league commissioner for Manual Arts, said the game change was put into the City Section's website but Manual Arts administrators apparently never informed Crittendon of the change.

My comment: Since no City Section teams were allowed to play home games on Friday, it's disappointing that someone couldn't double check to help kids who worked very hard in practice play their football game.

Obviously, Manual Arts dropped the the ball pretty badly. It's embarrassing and makes the adults involved not look very good.

For the latest on high school sports, follow @LATSondheimer on Twitter