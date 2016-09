Santa Ana Mater Dei has taken over as the No. 1 team in this week's Southern Section Division 1 football rankings.

St. John Bosco is No. 2 and Corona Centennial No. 3.

Murrieta Valley is No. 1 in Division 2, Edison in Division 3 and Charter Oak in Division 4.

Here's the link to complete rankings.

For the latest on high school sports, follow @LATSondheimer on Twitter