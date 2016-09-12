Football: Mt. SAC player is suspended 60 months for punching official

The Southern California Football Association announced a 60-month suspension of Mt. San Antonio College football player Bernard Schirmer on Monday for allegedly punching a football official in the head during a game against Ventura College on Saturday night.

Schirmer was arrested and booked on suspicion of felony battery. Mt. SAC released a statement that they believe the punch was unintentional. The school intends to appeal the suspension.

Schirmer, a freshman lineman from Lakewood, would be ineligible to compete for any California community college if the suspension is upheld.

For the latest on high school sports, follow @LATSondheimer on Twitter